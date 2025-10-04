UNICEF warns of catastrophic conditions for mothers, newborns in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned of an unprecedented deterioration in the conditions of mothers and newborns in the Gaza Strip, compounded by a severe shortage of medical supplies and extreme overcrowding inside hospitals, particularly the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern part of the Strip.

In a statement issued Friday, the organization affirmed that the situation for mothers and infants in Gaza has never been worse than it is now, noting that the corridors of Nasser Hospital are now teeming with newly delivered women, while patients are forced to sleep on the floor due to the lack of sufficient beds.

UNICEF added that the scenes inside the hospital reflect a massive increase in the number of patients and births, with mattresses piled up in the corridors and medical staff forced to treat cases under inhumane conditions.

The organization warned that the continuation of this situation threatens the lives of thousands of mothers and newborns, urging the international community to take urgent action to secure medical supplies and provide immediate support to Gaza’s collapsing health sector.

.................

End/ 257