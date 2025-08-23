UN confirms famine outbreak in Gaza amid Israel’s blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations announced on Friday that famine has officially erupted across the Gaza Strip—marking the first such declaration in the Middle East—as global organizations warn of a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an international system for tracking famine, revealed that over 500,000 residents of Gaza City are currently experiencing “catastrophic” hunger, the most severe level, involving starvation, death, and extreme malnutrition.

More than one million additional people are classified at “emergency” levels, with projections indicating that famine will expand into Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis by late September if conditions remain unchanged.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the crisis “a man-made disaster and a failure of humanity,” stressing that Israel, as the occupying force, is legally obligated to permit the entry of food and medical aid into Gaza.

“People are starving. Children are dying. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access—now, not tomorrow,” Guterres declared.

A joint statement from the World Food Program, UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and the Food and Agriculture Organization confirmed the presence of famine and warned that the situation is deteriorating rapidly.

/19