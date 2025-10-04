Health Ministry: Israeli war on Gaza leaves 66,288 killed, 169,165 wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 66,288 Palestinians have been killed in the genocidal war that the Israeli occupation’s launching on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 63 bodies of martyrs were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 227 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 169,165 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble of the destroying buildings and on the roads as rescuers cannot reach them,” it added.

The statement also noted that 15 Palestinians were killed and over 80 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,597 with over 19,054 others wounded since May 27.

....................

End/ 257