Libyans rally in Tripoli to condemn Israeli assault on Gaza Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Libyans gathered this evening in Algeria Square, central Tripoli, to denounce Israel’s assault on the “Global Sumud Flotilla” as it attempted to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.

According to RT Arabic, protesters chanted slogans affirming unwavering support for the Palestinian people and rejecting what they described as repeated Israeli violations aimed at blocking life-saving assistance to the enclave.

They called for freedom and justice, emphasising that Libya stands firmly beside the people of Gaza in their struggle against aggression.

Protesters also called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene urgently to ensure the safety of the detainees and secure their prompt return to their home countries.

On Thursday morning, Israeli occupation forces seized the Libyan vessel Omar al-Mukhtar, which was en route to the Gaza Strip as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to break the blockade imposed on Gaza for more than a decade.

