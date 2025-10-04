Prominent figures detained in Gaza Flotilla crackdown

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli naval forces on Friday attacked the Marinette, the last active vessel of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, the assault concluding its two-day onslaught on a humanitarian aid fleet seeking to help Palestinians, facing famine and desperate for medicine.
Since Thursday, Israel has forcibly seized dozens of civilian boats and detained more than 450 people from over 50 countries, including elected officials, humanitarian workers, and internationally recognized activists.
The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail in late August to break the 18-year illegal blockade imposed by Israel on the besieged enclave.
Israel tightened the siege further this March by closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine, and aid, pushing the territory into famine and starvation.
Prominent figures who were on board the Global Sumud Flotilla and are among the detainees include:
Greta Thunberg
In addition to the Global Sumud Flotilla, famed Swedish climate activist Thunberg was also involved in previous Gaza aid flotillas.
Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela
Mandela, a South African activist and former lawmaker, is the grandson of Nelson Mandela, the legendary anti-apartheid activist and politician.
Ada Colau
Colau, a Spanish activist and politician, served as the mayor of Barcelona from 2015 to 2023.
Juan Bordera
Bordera, a Spanish screenwriter, writer, and journalist, is also a regional lawmaker from Spain's Compromis Coalition.
Pilar Castillejo
Castillejo is a member of Spain’s regional Catalonian Parliament.
Rima Hassan
Hassan, a member of the France Unbowed party and human rights activist, also serves in the European Parliament.
Maria Celeste Fierro
Fierro is an Argentinian politician and activist.
Mariana Mortagua
Mortagua, an economist, is a member of the Portuguese parliament.
Emma Fourreau
Fourreau, a member of the France Unbowed party and a climate activist, also serves in the European Parliament.
Chris Andrews
Andrews is an Irish Sinn Féin politician who has served as a senator for the Labour Panel since this January.
Thiago Avila
Avila, a Brazilian human rights activist, is a member of the flotilla’s steering committee. Also part of previous Gaza missions, he was detained by Israeli forces.
Tadhg Hickey
Hickey is an Irish comedian, writer, filmmaker, and human rights activist.
Chris Smalls
Smalls is an American labor organizer and human rights activist.
Kleoniki Alexopoulou
Alexopoulou, a Greek historian, is a member of the flotilla’s steering committee.
Luizianne Lins
Lins, a politician and journalist, is a former mayor of Fortaleza, Brazil’s fourth-largest city.
Arturo Scotto
Scotto is a lawmaker in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Italian Parliament.
Mushtaq Ahmed
Ahmed is a Pakistani politician and former senator.
Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri
Al-Nuri, a Malaysian humanitarian activist, has served as coordinator on several aid missions to Gaza.
