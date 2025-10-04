Prominent figures detained in Gaza Flotilla crackdown

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli naval forces on Friday attacked the Marinette, the last active vessel of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, the assault concluding its two-day onslaught on a humanitarian aid fleet seeking to help Palestinians, facing famine and desperate for medicine.

Since Thursday, Israel has forcibly seized dozens of civilian boats and detained more than 450 people from over 50 countries, including elected officials, humanitarian workers, and internationally recognized activists.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail in late August to break the 18-year illegal blockade imposed by Israel on the besieged enclave.

Israel tightened the siege further this March by closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine, and aid, pushing the territory into famine and starvation.

Prominent figures who were on board the Global Sumud Flotilla and are among the detainees include:



Greta Thunberg

In addition to the Global Sumud Flotilla, famed Swedish climate activist Thunberg was also involved in previous Gaza aid flotillas.



Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela

Mandela, a South African activist and former lawmaker, is the grandson of Nelson Mandela, the legendary anti-apartheid activist and politician.



Ada Colau

Colau, a Spanish activist and politician, served as the mayor of Barcelona from 2015 to 2023.



Juan Bordera

Bordera, a Spanish screenwriter, writer, and journalist, is also a regional lawmaker from Spain's Compromis Coalition.



Pilar Castillejo

Castillejo is a member of Spain’s regional Catalonian Parliament.



Rima Hassan

Hassan, a member of the France Unbowed party and human rights activist, also serves in the European Parliament.

Maria Celeste Fierro

Fierro is an Argentinian politician and activist.



Mariana Mortagua

Mortagua, an economist, is a member of the Portuguese parliament.



Emma Fourreau

Fourreau, a member of the France Unbowed party and a climate activist, also serves in the European Parliament.



Chris Andrews

Andrews is an Irish Sinn Féin politician who has served as a senator for the Labour Panel since this January.



Thiago Avila

Avila, a Brazilian human rights activist, is a member of the flotilla’s steering committee. Also part of previous Gaza missions, he was detained by Israeli forces.



Tadhg Hickey

Hickey is an Irish comedian, writer, filmmaker, and human rights activist.



Chris Smalls

Smalls is an American labor organizer and human rights activist.



Kleoniki Alexopoulou

Alexopoulou, a Greek historian, is a member of the flotilla’s steering committee.



Luizianne Lins

Lins, a politician and journalist, is a former mayor of Fortaleza, Brazil’s fourth-largest city.



Arturo Scotto

Scotto is a lawmaker in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Italian Parliament.



Mushtaq Ahmed

Ahmed is a Pakistani politician and former senator.



Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri

Al-Nuri, a Malaysian humanitarian activist, has served as coordinator on several aid missions to Gaza.

