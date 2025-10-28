Photos: 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture; Over 3,500 attend Johannesburg event in solidarity with Palestine

“If there is one thing I would like you to take from this lecture, it is this: whether recognised or not, accepted or not by those in power, the Palestinian struggle for freedom stands at the heart of the movement toward a truly decolonial world order.” These were the words of Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, delivered at the 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture held in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. The lecture, attended by more than 3,500 participants.