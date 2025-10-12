Iranian embassy slams Nobel Committee for awarding peace prize to Venezuela opposition figure

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Embassy in Caracas has condemned the Norwegian Nobel Committee for awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition politician María Corina Machado, who has previously called for foreign military intervention in Venezuela.

According to IRNA, in a statement posted in Spanish on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the embassy described the decision as “a mockery of the true meaning of peace.”

“Honoring someone who justifies the genocide in Gaza and advocates for military aggression against Venezuela is yet another example of the West’s divisive and interventionist mentality toward the developing world,” the statement read.

The embassy’s remarks come amid growing controversy surrounding the Nobel Committee’s decision, with critics noting that Machado has openly supported Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and sought foreign involvement in Venezuela’s domestic affairs.

Iran’s Minister of Culture, Abbas Salehi, also weighed in, saying the prize had strayed from its moral and humanitarian origins.

“Among Nobel Peace Prize laureates once stood enduring names—Albert Schweitzer, Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa, Mandela,” he said. “But for years, such names have vanished.”

