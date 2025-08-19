Indian Cleric Condemns Support for Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, Secretary-General of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, strongly criticized the proposal to award U.S. President Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, questioning whether “tyrants and killers” are now being considered for such honors. He expressed deep concern that individuals who have laid the foundations for war and terrorism are being recommended for recognition.

Maulana Naqvi asserted that if the Nobel Peace Prize is to be awarded, it should go to figures who have taken practical steps toward establishing peace, citing leaders like Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran and the late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as examples of deserving personalities.

He also condemned Pakistan’s support for Trump receiving the award, calling it “reprehensible.” While India has yet to take a formal stance on the matter, Maulana Naqvi urged the government to oppose the move, stating that supporting a person responsible for imposing heavy tariffs on India—and harming its economy—would be a betrayal of national interests.

“For years, we have said that enmity is preferable to friendship between the U.S. and Israel,” Maulana Naqvi said. “The consequences of this friendship are clear: Trump continues to impose additional tariffs on India, damaging its economy even more than Pakistan’s. Supporting a Nobel Prize for such a person, who is responsible for the deaths of thousands and acts against our national interests, is entirely inappropriate.”

He concluded by calling on the Indian government to take a firm stand and oppose any move to award Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, emphasizing that such support would go against the country’s best interests.