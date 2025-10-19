AhlulBayt News Agency: María Corina Machado, leader of Venezuela’s opposition, expressed her deep gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Friday, commending his decisions and actions throughout the war on Gaza.

Her remarks come at a time when the United Nations has officially acknowledged the genocide unfolding in Gaza and confirmed Israel’s violations of international law. The timing of Machado’s support for the Israeli regime has sparked widespread criticism, especially among Latin American nations aligned with Cuba and other regional allies.

During the call, Netanyahu congratulated Machado on receiving an international award and praised her purported efforts to promote democracy and global peace. The Israeli leader had previously stated that U.S. President Donald Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, further highlighting the political alignment between the two figures.

Machado’s controversial history includes a letter she once sent to Netanyahu, urging him to launch a military attack on Venezuela and initiate a regime change operation. Her stance has long been supported by Western governments, who view her as a pro-democracy advocate. However, critics argue that her calls for foreign intervention have deepened unrest and polarized Venezuela’s political landscape.

The controversy surrounding her recent recognition underscores the politicization of international awards and the complex dynamics of Latin American geopolitics amid ongoing global crises.

