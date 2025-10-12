Is Nobel Peace Prize 2025 a part of unarmed warfare?

AhlulBayt News Agency: This awarding is being seen more as a gesture of war than as a compliment to Venezuela that can pave the way for military war.

In these dangerous atmospheres, awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado carries multiple equations. The award is an international validation for democracy and free elections for opposition and its Western allies. However, for President Nicolás Maduro, it represents foreign interference and an encroachment on national sovereignty.

In July 28, 2024 presidential elections Maduro gained 51.95% votes while 43.18% votes were cast for opposition candidate Edmundo González. But under Machado’s leadership, the opposition refused to accept the election results and started protest rallies.

Machado’s connection and relations with U.S. President Donald Trump confirms that she is allied with Washington’s policies that can be a major problem and headache for the Maduro government.

The state media of Venezuela has called the awarding of 2025 Nobel Prize to opposition leader a political conspiracy and part of soft war.

However, the Nobel Prize does not provide a legal justification for America to invade Venezuela, but it could be a major and powerful weapon in support of opposition. In addition, economic and financial sanctions, support for rival political groups, and efforts to isolate Caracas internationally, this represents one facet of the broader non-military pressure campaign that could deeply influence Venezuela’s internal politics.

Overall, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize should be seen in the context of a multi-layered Western strategy to exert pressure on Venezuela which has become a symbol of political conflict instead of peace and can lead to increased tension in the region.

The role of international institutions becomes extremely important at this time to maintain their neutrality and prevent symbols of world peace from being politicized. Now it remains to be seen what impact this year's Nobel Prize will have on US-Latin American relations and world peace.