Cuban FM: Washington Using False Claims to Target Venezuela’s Government, Oil

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez says the United States is using fabrications to justify its military operations against Venezuela, with the goal of toppling its government and taking control of the country’s oil resources.

Rodríguez made the remarks on Tuesday as the US ramps up pressure on Venezuela under what it calls an anti–drug trafficking campaign. A day earlier, Washington designated the “Cartel de los Soles” (Cartel of the Suns) as a foreign terrorist organization, alleging it is linked to President Nicolás Maduro.

“Cartel de los Soles is a fabrication of the US government and its Secretary of State, intended to justify violent actions to overthrow the Venezuelan government and take control of the oil of that sister nation,” the Cuban minister wrote on X.

He added that the cartel’s “fraudulent, arbitrary, and unilateral designation as a terrorist organization is a fetish fabricated by US espionage services for the purpose of justifying military aggressions against Latin America and the Caribbean and reviving gunboat diplomacy as the current US approach toward the region.”

The Venezuelan government has categorically denied the existence of the cartel. In a statement on Monday, it said Washington’s accusation was a “ridiculous fabrication” meant to “justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela,” according to the AP.

Venezuela has also rejected US accusations of involvement in drug trafficking in the Caribbean, insisting it has been combating such activities for years.

Since September, the US has killed at least 80 people in airstrikes on boats it says were involved in drug transfers. It has also deployed warships and forces off Venezuela’s coasts.

