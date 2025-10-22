Iran warns of harmful impact of unilateral sanctions on global development

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Bahraini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, has warned that unilateral sanctions have devastating effects on people’s daily lives and obstruct sustainable development by restricting trade, investment, and access to medicine and healthcare.

According to IRNA, speaking on Tuesday at a meeting titled “Unilateral Coercive Measures: Obstacles to Trade and Sustainable Development”, Bahraini said that such illegal measures, imposed under the pretext of defending human rights, in fact directly harm ordinary citizens.

“These sanctions have deprived developing countries of access to essential technology, investment, and medical services,” he noted, adding that they “exert severe pressure on national economies and increase the suffering of vulnerable populations.”

Bahraini highlighted the vital role of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in assessing the consequences of unilateral coercive measures and developing global solutions to mitigate their impact.

He proposed that the conference’s final document include a clause requiring UNCTAD to regularly evaluate the effects of unilateral sanctions and to provide policy recommendations for affected nations.

The session, held on the sidelines of the 16th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 16), was attended by ministers, ambassadors, and representatives from developing nations including Iran, China, Venezuela, Cuba, and Belarus, as well as the Executive Director of the South Center, an intergovernmental organization based in Geneva.

