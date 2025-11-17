Sheikh al-Bahrani: Prophetic Principles as Blueprint for Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh al-Bahrani emphasized that the principles of unity in the Prophetic tradition are not merely historical lessons but a renewed call for Muslims to build solidarity on the foundations of faith, justice, brotherhood, and inclusive leadership, especially in today’s fragmented world.

He outlined the key pillars of unity in the Prophetic model: faith-based brotherhood as stated in the Qur’an, elimination of tribal and class divides, bonds of brotherhood between the Muhajirun and Ansar, the Constitution of Medina as a framework for justice and coexistence, unity through Islamic rituals, centralized leadership to prevent division, and peaceful coexistence with non-Muslims based on wisdom and fairness.

Sheikh al-Bahrani further elaborated: faith as the core identity, mutual support between Muhajirun and Ansar, justice and equality through the Constitution of Medina, comprehensive leadership continued by the Ahl al-Bayt, unity in worship, and respectful coexistence without compromising principles.

He proposed actionable strategies for managing differences and fostering coexistence: justice-based governance, respect for legitimate diversity, dialogue with wisdom, prioritizing public interest as in Hudaybiyyah, avoiding discord and controlling anger, and centralized leadership to resolve disputes. He stressed that these Prophetic principles are not just tools for conflict resolution but a blueprint for building a cohesive and resilient Ummah despite diversity.

Sheikh al-Bahrani emphasized that unity must be based on faith, brotherhood, and justice, and can be implemented today by clinging to the Qur’an, Prophethood, and the Ahl al-Bayt. He recommended returning to shared authority, promoting dialogue among Islamic schools of thought, focusing on core issues such as liberation and resistance against oppression, educating future generations in Islamic brotherhood, and supporting unity initiatives in international forums.

He concluded: “Islamic unity is not a slogan for special occasions—it is a practical Prophetic program. Faith, justice, brotherhood, and holding fast to the divine rope must be the foundation of Muslim unity. Only then can we strengthen peaceful coexistence and empower the Ummah to face its challenges.”

