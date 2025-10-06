Unity and Resistance Are Pillars of Prophet’s Legacy - Bahraini Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Outstanding Bahraini Shia cleric stated that religious scholars and institutions play a central role in fostering unity and solidarity among Muslims. Through joint efforts in education, awareness, and organizing conferences for dialogue and rapprochement, the Muslim world can overcome challenges and achieve meaningful cohesion: “As the Quran commands: ‘And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.’



Al-Asfour stressed that unity is essential for the strength and sustainability of the Islamic Ummah. He described scholars as heirs to the prophets and bearers of the Islamic message, tasked with guiding the community through sound religious awareness and the clarification of Islamic values.



When asked about the role of unity and resistance in the Prophet’s life, he responded: “The Prophet’s biography reveals that unity, perseverance in truth, and resistance against oppression were key to confronting tyrants and achieving honor for the Ummah. These values must guide Muslims in every era and place as they strive for justice and reform.”



He added that the Prophet (PBUH) consistently promoted solidarity, brotherhood, and the rejection of division, embodying the concept of a unified Ummah throughout his mission in both Mecca and Medina.



Addressing the current situation in Gaza, Al-Asfour called on international legal organizations to support the Palestinian people by documenting crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli military. He urged these bodies to provide legal data to international courts and raise global awareness: “Despite immense challenges, international cooperation offers hope to the oppressed people of Palestine. Abandoned by many Arab and Islamic governments, they now rely on global solidarity to reclaim their rights and liberate every inch of their occupied land.”



