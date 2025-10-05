Barcelona Sees Historic Pro-Palestine March Backed by 500+ Groups

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the third consecutive day, the Spanish city of Barcelona witnessed large-scale pro-Palestine demonstrations, with a massive march held Saturday morning involving hundreds of thousands of protesters. The event was backed by more than 500 organizations and civil society groups.

Organizers called on governments, institutions, and corporations to sever all ties with Israel, denouncing colonialism, genocide, apartheid, and the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Demonstration leaders expressed hope that this would become the largest solidarity gathering ever held in Catalonia for the Palestinian cause. They also encouraged attendees to wear black as a symbol of mourning for war victims.

The march began at noon from Jardinets de Gràcia (Salvador Espriu Gardens) and made its first stop at the European Commission’s office in Barcelona, where activists demanded concrete EU action to protect Palestinians and sanction Israel.

The event was coordinated by various groups, including the Palestinian community in Catalonia, the “Stop Complicity with Israel” coalition, the Global Freedom Flotilla, labor unions like CCOO, UGT, and Intersindical, as well as feminist collectives, neighborhood associations, and global justice organizations such as LaFede.

The demonstration was also a response to the Israeli navy’s interception of a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza that departed Barcelona on August 31. Among those detained were former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and Catalan MP Pilar Castillejo, sparking widespread outrage.

On Friday, thousands of students marched from University Square to Drassanes Square, where they established a temporary solidarity camp with Gaza.

Organizers pledged to continue their sit-in until Spain cuts trade relations with Israel or opens a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

