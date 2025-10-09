Spain passes law banning arms trade with Israel over Gaza war crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a landmark move aligned with Spain’s anti-Zionist stance, the Spanish Parliament has approved a law banning all arms trade and military cooperation between Madrid and Tel Aviv, citing Israel’s crimes in the Gaza Strip.

According to El País, the decision came after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the left-wing Podemos party’s position. The bill finally passed with 178 votes in favor, 169 against, and one abstention.

According to IRNA, Podemos, which had delayed revealing its stance, confirmed its support just hours before the vote. Party Secretary-General Iván Blara announced, “Today we will authorize the approval of this royal decree,” paving the way for the legislation’s passage.

The new law formally prohibits the purchase or sale of weapons and military technology between Spain and Israel. The Spanish government stated that it had already suspended such transactions since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza but has now enshrined the ban into law.

Observers say the move reflects mounting political and public pressure in Spain to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza and to align national policy with international humanitarian principles.

.....................

End/ 257