Israel-Premier Tech Cycling Team to Rebrand Amid Global Protests

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israel-Premier Tech cycling team has announced plans to rename and rebrand following months of sustained protests and disruptions over its participation in international competitions.

In a statement, the team—owned by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams—said it would “move away from its current Israeli identity” and confirmed that Adams would step back from his daily involvement.

Israel PT has faced repeated protests from pro-Palestinian activists, especially during this year’s Vuelta a España, where demonstrators disrupted several race stages.

Spanish authorities even called on organizers to suspend the team due to rising tensions, which led to route changes and partial neutralization of stages.

Although privately owned, Adams has long portrayed himself as an unofficial ambassador for Israel, using sports to promote the country globally—even as Israel’s war in Gaza faces widespread condemnation from human rights organizations.

During the Vuelta, the team removed the word “Israel” from its jerseys in an attempt to ease tensions. However, pressure from sponsors and race organizers has continued to mount.

Premier Tech, the team’s main sponsor and a Canadian multinational, has reportedly demanded a full rebrand that excludes “Israel” from the team’s name.

Recently, Italian race organizers barred the team from participating in the Giro dell’Emilia for “public security” reasons, with reports suggesting the ban could extend to the prestigious Giro di Lombardia.

As the team prepares for the 2026 season, it announced plans to unveil a new name and identity, reflecting the increasing challenges of maintaining an Israeli brand in global sports amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

/129