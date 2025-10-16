Iran’s Minister urges Spain to create consensus to suspend Israel from international sports

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, has called on his Spanish counterpart, Pilar Alegría, to fulfill her key role in creating a global consensus to suspend the Israeli regime from international sports.

In a letter to Alegría on Wednesday, Donyamali expressed his appreciation for Spain’s position in condemning the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

He urged the Spanish Minister of Education, Vocational Training, and Sports to lead efforts in building a global consensus for the suspension of the regime’s sports activities.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Throughout history, the Spanish nation has always adhered to such values as freedom, justice, and human dignity, values deeply rooted in its culture and national identity. Besides, Spain's sports enjoying a respectable and influential status in the eyes of millions of people across the world, has long been recognized as a symbol of solidarity, courage, and mutual respect, and has played a unique role in promoting human values.

Today, the world is faced with a serious challenge. The presence of the Zionist Regime of Israel as the biggest violator of international law in global sport arenas is undermining the credibility of sport values and principles. Through its measures of occupying other nations’ territories, implementing unjust policies, and violating human rights permanently, the Zionist regime of Israel can no longer hide its true inhumane nature. The continuation of such a situation turns sports, which should be the common language of nations for convergence, into a tool that serves to legitimize a system based on discrimination and apartheid.

The historic experience in suspending the apartheid regime of South Africa is testimony to the fact that the sports community, along with the international society, can exercise a vital role in countering apartheid regimes’ discriminatory measures. Today, the world needs to have the same solidarity and determination.

As a leading European nation with an outstanding reputation in both the European Union and the international community, the Kingdom of Spain can play a significant role in global consensus to suspend the Israeli regime in sports. It is therefore praiseworthy that the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, and Sports of the Kingdom of Spain will continue to foster cooperation with other European and international sports bodies through new initiatives and collaborative frameworks for suspending the Israeli regime’s sports.

I am confident that Spain, long admired as a nation of excellence in world sports, will once again reaffirm its historical commitment to justice, ethics, and respect for international human rights on the global sports stage.

