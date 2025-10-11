Report: Italy’s Meloni Under ICC Probe for Gaza War Role

AhlulBayt News Agency: Though the large-scale Israeli crimes have pushed many of its Western allies to review their support policies to Tel Aviv, some countries still press ahead in the path of their full support to the occupiers.

Italy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is one of the most important countries that during the Gaza war has backed Israel politically and militarily along the US, supports that have finally subjected the Italian PM to the strongest human rights criticism and potential international prosecution.

Italian PM revealed on Tuesday that she, along with top ministers and a defense industry CEO, face an International Criminal Court (ICC) complaint charging them with complicity in Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Meloni stated, "We do not believe a case with such an accusation exists anywhere else in the world or in history."

Attempting to ease domestic and international pressure, she expressed respect for pro-Palestinian protesters. However, this populist stance directly contradicts her government's policy of supporting Israel's military campaign.

Dated October 1, the legal petition was signed by around 50 professors, lawyers, and public figures. It accuses the Italian leaders of aiding Israel's offensive by supplying weapons.

The plaintiffs wrote: "by supporting Israel, specifically through supplying lethal weapons, the Italian government has become complicit in the ongoing genocide, severe war crimes, and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people."

Supporting these reports, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) confirms Italy was one of three top exporters of "major conventional weapons" to Israel between 2020 and 2024. The US and Germany supplied 99 percent of the larger systems, including combat aircraft, missiles, and tanks.These weapon exports were directly used in Israel's military operations in Gaza, fueling widespread global criticism.

According to a report from The Palestine Chronicle, as the crimes of the Israeli regime intensified, the Meloni government recently announced it would halt new weapons shipments to the occupied territories. However, it allowed pre-existing contracts with the defense giant Leonardo to proceed; weapons that were directly used in military operations against the people of Gaza.

Furthermore, Italy's defense minister responded to the recent lawsuit by stating that any weapons transfers to Israel are based solely on contracts predating October 7, 2023. Tajani claimed Rome has completely suspended arms shipments and has received assurances from Tel Aviv that these weapons will not be used against civilians in Gaza.

Such statements from Rome officials reveal a government alarmed by the global wave of pro-Palestinian sentiment and scrambling to shield itself from international pressure.

Meloni's extensive support for the Israeli regime was initially an attempt to curry favor with the US and escape the threat of tariffs from Donald Trump. This strategy backfired. Not only did Trump offer Rome no concessions, but also Meloni now faces genocide accusations for standing with the occupiers.

The ICC complaint against the Italian Prime Minister comes after the same court issued arrest warrants in May 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his then-Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes. Emboldened by this success, governments and lawyers supporting the Palestinian cause are now working to bring Israel's allies, who are complicit in the slaughter, to justice.

By publicly complaining about her genocide complicity charges, Meloni's goal is not to prove her innocence. Instead, it is a clear signal to Israeli officials, telling them that Italy's support for Tel Aviv continues, but it has come at a steep price. Israeli leaders must know that even as the world acts against the killing of Palestinians, the Italian government has stood by them and maintained its loyalty.

Gap in approach to Palestine between Italian people and government

The complicity of the Meloni's government with the Israeli regime goes on as a majority of the Italians are supporting the Palestinian cause. Over the past two years, the Italians have repeatedly protested in the streets in show of solidarity with the Gazans as the Israeli war unfolded.

In October 2023, just one week after the Gaza war began, thousands rallied in Rome and other cities. In Pisa, protesters draped a Palestinian flag from the city's famous leaning tower in a powerful act of solidarity.

The demonstrations intensified in 2024, with a similar Rome rally escalating into violence and leaving at least 37 injured. The protest movement reached a new crescendo on September 25, 2025, when trade unions called a national strike that saw hundreds of thousands participate to condemn the government's support for Tel Aviv. Weeks later, on October 3, over two million Italians flooded the streets in more than a hundred cities, voicing opposition to their government's policies and standing with the Palestinian people.

Even humanitarian flotillas aiming to break the siege of Gaza have departed from Italian ports, receiving widespread popular support. Despite this clear domestic sentiment, the government in Rome continues its overt support for Israel’s war criminals.

This places Italy increasingly out of step with its European allies. Countries like Britain, France, Spain, and Ireland have recently revised their positions, formally recognizing the state of Palestine and creating diplomatic distance from Tel Aviv. In contrast, the Italian government has taken no tangible action to support the Palestinian people. Through its silent complicity and ongoing political cooperation, Rome continues to enable the Israeli occupation's criminal actions, creating a stark chasm between official policy and the public will.

Meloni's ideological and political mindset

Meloni's support to the hardline government of Netanyahu has its roots in the racist thoughts of the Italian PM. She leads the far-right Brothers of Italy, a party with nationalist and fascist roots. Since 2020, she has chaired the European Conservatives and Reformists Party, positioning herself as the standard-bearer for Italy's conservative right-wing tradition. Her political career began at just 15 when she joined the youth wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. While Meloni publicly disavowed fascism in her 2021 autobiography, her actions within the European Union and her stance on the Palestinian conflict consistently reflect her hardline ideology.

A staunch nationalist, Meloni frequently clashes with the EU's liberal policies, particularly on immigration. Throughout the Gaza conflict, her rhetoric aligned firmly with other pro-Israeli European leaders, culminating in two high-profile visits to the occupied territories to demonstrate her unwavering support for Tel Aviv.

Rome's challenge should complicity with Tel Aviv proven

If the ICC proves that the Italian government is a complicit to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians and warrants are issued against the Italian officials, Meloni will see her challenges surging. The first consequence is widespread domestic criticism of Rome's support for the occupying regime. Given that the majority of Italians support Palestine, the massive street protests demonstrate that this policy could diminish the voter base of Meloni's right-wing party in future elections and cast doubt on her political future.

Furthermore, a court ruling would eliminate the political immunity of the PM and her ministers, subjecting them to severe travel restrictions like the war criminals in Tel Aviv. The international community would also recognize her and her government as accomplices to the Israelis, calling Rome's legitimacy into question.

Additionally, the majority of Italy's economic and trade relations are with North African countries, all of which support Palestine. Proving Rome's complicity with Tel Aviv could disrupt these relations and plunge Italy into a severe economic crisis, one that would risk both its domestic security and international standing, particularly at a time when global pressure and solidarity with Palestine are growing.

Given the massive global support to the Palestinians, the Italian government should immediately separate ways from war criminals in Tel Aviv, since if Italian complicity with Israel is proven, it will be a stain on Italian image forever and even can eliminate the far-right party of Meloni from the country’s political landscape.



