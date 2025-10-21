Knesset Report Reveals Sharp Exodus from Occupied Territories

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new report from the Israeli Knesset has revealed a significant rise in the emigration of Israeli settlers from occupied territories abroad, following the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza in early October 2023.

The report, prepared ahead of a Monday session of the Knesset’s immigration committee, indicates that Israel is experiencing a negative migration balance and lacks a strategy to counter the growing exodus.

According to the Hebrew-language Maariv newspaper, data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics shows a “sharp jump” in the number of people leaving Israeli-occupied territories, with only a small fraction returning.

The report paints a grim picture of Israel’s emigration trends and notes a renewed surge in departures since October 2023, as highlighted by Maariv.

Statistics reveal that the number of illegal settlers leaving occupied lands spiked dramatically after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

From January to August 2024 alone, 49,000 Israelis emigrated, while only 12,100 returned during the same period.

The report found that most emigrants since 2023 were young and highly educated, with a large proportion coming from the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

The data also shows that emigration from occupied territories was already increasing prior to October 7, 2023.

Official figures show that 34,400 Israelis left in 2020, compared to 32,500 who returned. The gap widened each year: 41,400 left in 2021, 59,400 in 2022, and a record 82,800 in 2023.

Between 2020 and 2024, Israel experienced a net loss of 145,900 residents due to emigration.

/129