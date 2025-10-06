EPAL Documents 45,000 Pro-Palestine Events Across Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency: The European Palestinian Media Center (EPAL) has documented over 45,000 demonstrations and events across nearly 800 cities in 25 European countries over the past two years, in response to the genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip.

EPAL’s director, Raed Salahat, stated in press remarks that Europe has witnessed a wave of public mobilization since the onset of Israeli aggression. This movement, he noted, quickly evolved into a political force, especially after the genocide and the complicity of European leaders with the Israeli government.

Salahat explained that the demonstrations initially emerged as spontaneous public gatherings but have recently taken on a more organized and institutional form, with political parties and labor unions across Europe joining in solidarity with Palestinians facing starvation, displacement, and extermination, according to Al Jazeera Net.

These events were held in support of Gaza, which has been under a severe Israeli siege since October 7, 2023, followed by a ground invasion. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the assault has resulted in over 67,000 deaths, approximately 170,000 injuries, and more than 10,000 missing persons buried under rubble or lost in the streets.

European Public Participation

The majority of participants in these events were European citizens, followed by Arab and Muslim communities living in Europe. Salahat emphasized that this widespread participation has had a significant impact on European politics, leading several governments to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

Over the 24-month period, EPAL’s Monitoring and Documentation Department recorded the full scope of demonstrations and events across 25 European countries. Italy ranked first with 7,643 events in 186 cities, followed by Germany with around 7,000 events in 141 cities, and Spain with 5,886 events in 134 cities.

Salahat noted that EPAL operates with a team of 15 correspondents and event monitors across Europe, who document all activities through detailed media tracking and interviews with organizers.

The European Palestinian Media Center (EPAL) is a media institution dedicated to Palestinian affairs in Europe. Founded by Palestinian journalists and media professionals based in European countries, EPAL aims to present the Palestinian cause to European public opinion across humanitarian, cultural, and legal dimensions through media production and live coverage of Palestinian events.

/129