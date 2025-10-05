Sheikh Naim Qassem: Trump Plan on Gaza Dangerous, Hezbollah Foiled Post-War Scheme

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned on Saturday that US President Donald Trump’s plan on Gaza is full of risks and in favor of Israeli interests.

In a memorial service of martyrs senior Hezbollah official Sheihk Nabil Qawouk, commander Sayyed Suhail Al-Husseini, Sheikh Qassem call on regional countries to confront the danger Israeli scheme of “Greater Israel”, stressing that such a threat risks the entire region.

Commenting on Hamas’s response to Trump’s plan, Sheikh Qssem voiced confidence that “surrender is not an option for the Palestinian people who have offered sacrifices.”

His eminence said that Lebanon is in the eye of the storm due to the ongoing Israeli attacks, that is fully backed by the US.

Sheikh Qassem said the resistance behavior after the brutal 66-day Israeli war foiled the Israeli-US scheme aimed at subduing Lebanon, stressing that the resistance relies on the faithful ad determined people.

He called on the Lebanese Government to take action in a bid to restore national sovereignty and to place reconstruction as one of top priorities.

Trump Plan “Israeli One in US Cover”

Sheikh Qassem warned that the Zionist entity works towards “Greater Israel” project and US offers full support, noting that: “What we have seen in Gaza over the past two years is a part of this project that Netanyahu clearly announced a month ago.”

He called on regional countries to confront this danger.

“We all have to face this danger because everyone is at risk in Lebanon and the entire region.”

The Hezbollah S.G. described Trump’s plan on Gaza as dangerous, noting that amendments made on it serves the interest of the Zionist entity.

“Israel wants to gain in politics what it failed to take in military action, aggression, genocide and other atrocities. The plan stipulates that Israel control the land in terms of security, disarm the resistance and impose an int’l administration rather than a Palestinian one.”

“This means stripping the resistance of its points of strengths. The plan is compatible with Israeli 5-principle plan to end the war, it’s an Israeli plan in a US cover,” Sheikh Qassem said further.

Israel in State of Decline Internationally

Meanwhile, he noted that the US president wanted through this plan to polish the image of the Zionist entity at the international level, adding that most countries in the world support a Palestinian state and oppose the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Sheikh Qassem hailed the International Sumud Flotilla over its support for the besieged Gaza.

“The International Sumud Flotilla shows what level of decline and decadence Israel has reached.”

His eminence saluted Spain over its pro-Palestine position, describing its stance as “courageous at the level of government and people.”

He hoped that that positions of Arab countries would echo those of Spain.

On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem said: “We know that surrender is not an option for the Palestinian people who have offered sacrifices and faced genocide, starvation, and displacement.”

Lebanon in Eye of Storm

On the Lebanese affairs, the Hezbollah leader said Lebanon is in the eye of the storm due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, that is fully backed by the US.

“The Israeli enemy continues to exert pressure in Lebanon, through the US threats and the daily attacks targeting civilians, engineers, families and all forms of life in the country,” Sheikh Qassem said.

He noted that Lebanon’s enemies expected that they could achieve in politics what they failed to achieve in military action during the latest war in late 2024.

Sheikh Qassem said the resistance foiled the enemies’ post-war scheme on several levels. He pointed out that the Israeli enemy expected that Hezbollah would retaliate for ceasefire violations in a bid to take such actions as a pretext to step up the aggression.

“We decided that the Lebanese state is responsible and we have to be patient, so we thwarted this plan.”

Sheikh Qassem added that the US wanted to exclude Hezbollah from the state posts, but it was surprised that the resistance party participated actively in the state.

He stated that the US interfered in details related to the ministerial and other state posts in a bid to achieve through politics what they were unable to achieve through war.

“However, it became clear that the internal balance of powers does not allow them to do so because we represent our people completely. Hezbollah and Amal Movement represent their people completely, 27 out of 27 seats in the Parliament,” Sheikh Qassem said, referring to the Shiite seats at the Lebanese Parliament.

His eminence said that according to the US-Israeli scheme a strife between the resistance and the Lebanese Army was planned.

“The Lebanese army acted wisely, and in a constructive way. Both the army and Hezbollah are keen to preserve understanding and cooperation.”

“It is true that there is no military parity between us and Israel. They are superior in military power, but we are superior determination. We stick to our homeland, believe in our rights and we are prepared for sacrifice and jihad. We have a great, historic people who cannot be defeated,” Sheikh Qassem stated.

In this context, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that “neither Israel, nor US will be able to move forward because we have a strong and faithful people who are determined and know that the path of surrender is the path of annihilation.”

Restoring Sovereignty Lebanese Gov’t Duty

Sheikh Qassem then addressed the Lebanese Government, stressing that its duty to restore national sovereignty.

He wondered: “What have you done to restore sovereignty? The key to restoring sovereignty is to expel ‘Israel’ from Lebanon and stop the aggression.”

Sheikh Qassem said the Lebanese government must do more in a bid to stop the aggression and restore national sovereignty.

“You must contact int’l powers, exert pressure, file complaints at the Security Council, and move more to restore sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, his eminence called on the Lebanese Government to place reconstruction “at the top of its priorities, as stipulated in the Ministerial Statement.”

On the electoral law, Sheikh Qassem stressed that it must be based on unified standards.

He tackled the expatriate voting, emphasizing that Hezbollah in supports fair representation in this regard.

In this context, he said: “If some parties want an expatriate voting that suits foreign dictates we say it won’t pass as it contradicts true citizenship.”



