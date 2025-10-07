Israeli Drone Strike Kills Lebanese Couple in Nabatieh

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least two people have been martyred following an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh governorate, marking yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement established between Lebanon and Israel in November 2024.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle in the village of Zebdine on Monday, killing a man and his wife, and injuring another individual.

NNA identified the man as Hassan Atwi, who had previously lost his sight after an Israeli attack destroyed communication devices used by Hezbollah members last year.

His wife, Zainab Raslan, who was driving the car at the time of the strike, was also killed.

Lebanese media reported that the couple had already lost two sons during Israel’s nearly 14-month-long military campaign.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed Atwi was a “significant source of knowledge” within Hezbollah and had played a key role in rebuilding infrastructure and acquiring equipment for the group’s air defense systems.

Also on Monday, Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes on the highlands overlooking the town of Zighrine in Lebanon’s eastern Hermel border region.

There were no immediate reports regarding casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the strikes.

