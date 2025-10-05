Hezbollah MP: Lebanon Will Not Be Part of Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” Map

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ihab Hamade, a member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, has declared that Lebanon will not be part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s envisioned map.

Hamade made the statement on Friday during a memorial ceremony for Martyr Issam Mohammad Obeid at Al-Mujtaba Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

He rejected the concept of “Greater Israel,” stating that the Zionist-American plan to include Lebanon and other regional states in Netanyahu’s vision will not succeed.

Hamade also cautioned certain Lebanese factions against engaging in conspiracies, asserting that wisdom and vigilance will prevent any attempts to create division.

He emphasized that those relying on false hopes, similar to past miscalculations, will once again be disappointed.

Addressing adversaries, Hamade affirmed that Lebanon will not be absorbed into the Zionist-American project, and will remain committed to resistance and confrontation.

Netanyahu had previously told Israeli media in August that he felt spiritually and historically connected to the idea of a “Greater Israel,” which includes occupied Palestinian territories and parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Hezbollah ‘guarantor’ of Lebanon’s national security

Hassan Fadlallah, another Loyalty to Resistance bloc member, stressed the need for Lebanon to stay alert and prepared in the face of ongoing threats from Israel.

According to Al-Manar TV, Fadlallah warned that tools of the American-Israeli agenda are being deployed in Lebanon in a calculated and targeted manner.

He stated that Hezbollah remains the key guarantor of Lebanon’s national security and defense, and called for enhancing the country’s military strength.

Fadlallah praised the Lebanese army as a stabilizing force and said its relationship with Hezbollah is strong and cooperative.

He warned that the southern region of Lebanon faces real danger and urged the government to fulfill its responsibilities.

Fadlallah criticized the government’s silence over recent Israeli attacks and suggested that if it cannot take a stand, it should withdraw from the ceasefire monitoring committee.

He condemned calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament, promoted by the US and Israel, calling such demands shameful amid ongoing threats.

Following 14 months of war and Israel’s failure to achieve its goals, a ceasefire with Hezbollah was reached on November 27, 2024.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued to launch airstrikes on Lebanon, violating the ceasefire.

The committee responsible for monitoring the ceasefire has failed to take effective action to stop these violations.

The United Nations reported last week that 103 civilians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since the ceasefire began.

/129