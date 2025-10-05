Hezbollah Urges Arab Unity Against US-Israeli Schemes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary general of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, saying it is designed to absolve Israel of its war crimes and crimes against humanity in the besieged territory.

Speaking Saturday evening, Qassem said Trump’s proposal aims to shield Israel from global condemnation, noting that most countries support Palestinian statehood and oppose the atrocities unfolding in Gaza.

He warned that the plan carries dangerous implications and has been presented to Arab states in a format that fully serves the interests of the Zionist regime, advancing the “Greater Israel” agenda.

Qassem made these remarks during a televised speech marking the first martyrdom anniversary of Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, former deputy head of Hezbollah’s executive council, and senior commander Sayyed Suhail al-Husseini.

He said the plan seeks to dismantle the sources of strength of Gaza’s resistance factions, describing it as a US-crafted Israeli scheme.

Qassem urged regional actors to take the threat seriously, stressing that no country is immune and that confronting Israel must be done according to each nation’s capacity and strategy.

He questioned the credibility of Trump’s proposal, noting that even some Arab officials have expressed confusion and requested clarification.

Qassem emphasized that resistance groups like Hamas will not accept surrender or humiliation, and are currently evaluating the plan based on their principles.

He criticized the proposed international administration of Gaza under the plan, which would strip local officials of authority and mandate the release of Israeli captives within days.

“What will we gain after all these sacrifices?” he asked.

Qassem called on Arab leaders not to pressure Palestinian resistance factions, warning that such actions only serve Israeli interests.

He said the developments across West Asia are part of the “Greater Israel” project, which is fully supported by the United States.

The term “Greater Israel” has historically referred to territories occupied by Israel since the 1967 war, including East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, Sinai, and the Golan Heights.

He noted that early Zionist ideologues like Ze’ev Jabotinsky envisioned the expansion to include present-day Jordan, a concept central to the Likud party’s legacy.

Qassem added that Netanyahu’s opposition to a Palestinian state and continued settlement expansion are aimed at creating irreversible facts on the ground.

Domestically, he said Israeli efforts to sow discord in Lebanon have failed, and the country remains strong due to its people’s commitment and readiness to sacrifice.

He concluded by urging the Lebanese government to prioritize reconstruction and the restoration of national sovereignty.

