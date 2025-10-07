Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Urges Unity Amid Pressure to Disarm Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Grand Shia Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan has warned against efforts by certain political factions and groups to stir unrest and fabricate crises in the country, stressing the urgent need to reinforce national unity.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Monday, Sheikh Qabalan wrote, “Lebanon does not need new conflicts. It is time to preserve unity and solidarity, and avoid division. The president (Joseph Aoun) must promote national cohesion and steer clear of schemes that aim to sow discord.”

He emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs and other devoted fighters have brought dignity to Lebanon, and their blood protected the nation during Israel’s 33-day war in 2006 and throughout the recent 14-month aggression.

Sheikh Qabalan described the late Hezbollah secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri as symbols of sovereignty and national pride for the region.

He praised the late Hezbollah leader as a martyr of al-Quds who made immense sacrifices to defend Lebanon and regional sovereignty.

“The president’s strength lies in the unity of the Lebanese people and their participation. As a guarantor, the president must enhance national unity and confront divisive plots,” the Grand Mufti added.

His remarks come amid intensifying pressure on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah. The United States and Israel have criticized the UN peacekeeping force for not acting against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

However, analysts point out that UNIFIL’s mandate does not include countering Hezbollah, and the resistance movement is widely regarded in Lebanon as a vital deterrent to Israeli aggression.

Despite frequent Israeli airstrikes and violations of Lebanese sovereignty, Hezbollah remains the only credible force capable of resisting occupation and preventing further incursions.

Lebanese officials have denounced Israel’s continued occupation of five positions in southern Lebanon, calling it a blatant violation of ceasefire agreements.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, facing mounting US-Israeli pressure to push for Hezbollah’s disarmament, welcomed the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate but stressed the importance of Israel withdrawing from occupied Lebanese lands.

Critics argue that Lebanon cannot assert control over its southern territory while Israeli forces remain and escalate their attacks.

As calls from Washington and Tel Aviv to disarm Hezbollah grow louder, many Lebanese voices insist that the real issue is Israel’s ongoing breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

