Peshawar Hosts Solemn Tribute to Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Amid "10-Days Martyrs' Commemoration"

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a poignant gathering underscoring enduring solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside Madrassa Jamia Shahid-e-Qaid, organized a grand memorial assembly on Sunday to honor the martyrs of the path to Quds

The event, part of the ongoing "10-Days Martyrs' Commemoration" (Ashra-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada), unfolded at the Jamia Masjid Shahid-e-Qaid in Peshawar, drawing hundreds of faithful attendees in a deeply moving atmosphere of reflection and reverence. The assembly served as a platform to renew commitment to the sacrifices of those who have fallen in the struggle for justice and liberation.

Renowned Islamic scholar Allama Ehsan Ali Danish addressed the crowd, delivering an impassioned speech that paid tribute to the late Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He honored the sacrifices of the martyrs, emphasizing that their blood guarantees the survival and dignity of the community.

Danish lauded Nasrallah's lifelong dedication to resilience, unity among Muslim communities, and the broader fight against oppression. "The blood of these martyrs stands as the unbreakable guarantee for the survival and dignity of our ummah," he declared, emphasizing how Nasrallah's unyielding struggle continues to inspire global resistance efforts.