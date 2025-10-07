U.S. Wants Redraw Middle East Map to Pressure Iran: Pakistan Defense Expert

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Salma Malik, a well-known political and defense expert from Quaid-e-Azam University, has warned that the United States is working to create new political and geographical shifts in the Middle East. She said Washington's policies aim to stir up instability in the region and put more pressure on Iran.

Dr. Malik shared these views while speaking to reporters at the International Conference on Regional Stability, held at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Dr. Malik said the real goal of U.S. policy is to create instability in the region and weaken Iran.

She pointed to recent Israeli aggression as a clear example of these efforts, saying, “We can clearly see Washington’s role in these developments.”

Dr. Malik further said that the U.S. is not happy with growing ties between countries in the region. “That’s why it is promoting an anti-Iran strategy to damage unity and stability in the Middle East,”

She warned that the U.S. reckless actions in the Gaza war, and its policies, and its hostile stance towards Iran should be a wake-up call for Muslim countries. “Muslim nations must stay alert and build stronger bonds with each other. Iran has always supported peace and stability, while Washington’s actions show the opposite,” she added.

Dr. Malik stressed the need for stronger unity and trust among Islamic countries, especially to reduce the effects of one-sided sanctions against Iran.

Commenting on the European countries’ move to activate the "snapback mechanism" against Iran, she said that Europe still heavily depends on the United States. “The Russia-Ukraine war has only deepened this dependence,” she noted.

She added that as long as Western countries do not adopt independent policies free from U.S. influence, they will continue to face pressure from Washington. “Any country that tries to make its own decisions will find the U.S. standing in its way,” she said.

It’s important to note that a few weeks ago, the European Troika — France, Britain, and Germany — sent a letter to the United Nations announcing their intention to re-activate the “snapback mechanism” under the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), which could re-impose six previous UN Security Council sanctions on Iran.