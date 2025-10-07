PTI Nominated Shia Cleric as Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Senate

AhlulBayt News Agency: The decision was taken during a joint meeting of Opposition’s parliamentary parties in the Senate and the National Assembly, where they finalised names for the opposition leadership in both houses. According to party sources, the joint parliamentary party reached a consensus during Monday’s sitting.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed the nominations and said the decision reflects the party’s unified stance in both houses of parliament. The meeting approved Mahmood Achakzai as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. Barrister Gohar announced that Achakzai’s nomination papers will be formally submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday.

In the Senate, the parliamentary party gave approval for Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to be appointed as the leader of the opposition. His nomination papers will also be handed over to the Senate Secretariat today, alongside Achakzai’s submission.

Confirming the development, Barrister Gohar stated that the joint parliamentary party has officially nominated both leaders and will proceed with the paperwork without delay. He emphasized that PTI’s parliamentary wing is committed to playing an effective role in opposition through coordinated leadership in both houses.

Addressing a press conference outside the Parliament House, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja confirmed the development, saying Aamir Dogar will soon submit the nomination papers in this regard. He described Tuesday to be “a new day for our parliamentary politics.”

PTI leader Aamir Dogar called the move “a wise decision by the founder of PTI.” He also confirmed that Rule 39 of Parliament House has been invoked from today, and that members of the National Assembly have already signed a resolution, which will be submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.