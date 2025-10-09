  1. Home
Photos: Karachi University Students' Alliance Pays Tribute to Hamas' Resilience on Al-Aqsa Storm Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Students' Alliance of Karachi University organized a protest rally to honor the resilience of the resistance movement Hamas on the occasion of Al-Aqsa Storm Day. The rally also aimed to protest against Israeli aggression and brutality towards the Global Solidarity Flotilla carrying aid to Gaza. The event saw active participation from the courageous students, faculty, and staff of Karachi University.

9 October 2025 - 12:34
News ID: 1736713
Source: Abna24

