Senior Pakistani Scholar: Palestinian resistance exposed Zionist regime’s true nature

AhlulBayt News Agency: A massive procession was held in Karachi marking the second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Storm Day, attended by religious scholars, political figures, and members of the public in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Addressing the gathering, Hojatoleslam Syed Nazer Abbas Taqvi, senior member of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, said the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance has “defeated the Zionist regime both militarily and politically,” exposing its “true criminal face to the world.”

He noted that two years of continued resistance by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansarullah have shattered the Zionist entity’s myth of military superiority, turning what was intended to be a short campaign into a prolonged and decisive confrontation.

Speakers at the ceremony further condemned U.S. attempts to whitewash Israel’s failures through so-called “peace initiatives,” stressing that such schemes only serve Tel Aviv’s interests while undermining the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people.

They highlighted that Israel is now militarily weakened, economically unstable, and morally isolated on the global stage.

The event concluded with a strong message of unity, asserting that the Islamic Resistance Front is stronger than ever and continues to awaken the conscience of free nations in defense of Palestine.

