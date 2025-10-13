Ansarullah warns of renewed attacks if Israel violates Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has announced that it will suspend its operations against Israeli targets and Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea—provided that the Israeli regime fully abides by the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Speaking to RT on Sunday, Hazam al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, said the group is closely monitoring developments following the truce.

“If the Israeli regime continues its aggression and blockade of Gaza, our military operations will resume with greater intensity and broader scope to compel it to end its crimes,” al-Assad warned.

According to IRNA, Ansarullah’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, earlier stated that the movement is tracking the ceasefire’s implementation and will respond to any violations or provocations.

On Thursday, Hamas announced it had reached a formal agreement to end the war in Gaza and initiate a prisoner-exchange deal.

