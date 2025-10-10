Ansarullah leader: Israel committed ‘crime of the century' in Gaza with US help

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader has slammed the Israeli regime’s ongoing aggression against the people of Gaza as “the crime of the century”, highlighting the use of American-made weapons in the attacks.

In a televised address on Thursday marking the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reiterated Yemen’s full support for the Palestinian people.

He referred to the catastrophic dimensions of the Gaza war, noting that the Israeli regime and the US have killed and injured 11 percent of the population of Gaza with their brutal attacks, a statistic that is unprecedented in the current era.

Pointing to the destruction of more than a thousand mosques, 95 percent of schools, and even 40 cemeteries, and the theft of more than 2,000 bodies, he called these crimes "the crime of the century."

Houthi strongly condemned attacks targeting journalists, aid workers, and civil defense forces in Gaza, emphasizing that the Zionist regime has targeted “all segments of the people of Gaza with unparalleled barbarity and crime."

"The Zionist regime has committed unprecedented crimes by deliberately killing children and women, by starving the people of Gaza to the point where powdered milk was placed on the list of prohibited items, and by keeping the people thirsty by destroying water sources and health networks,” he added.

The Ansarullah leader pointed to the continuous Israeli aggression since the beginning of the occupation of Palestine.

"For two full years, we have witnessed the Israeli regime's genocide against the people of Gaza using the deadliest weapons, including American bombs, whose primary targets have been civilians," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a turning point in the path of the Palestinian people's jihad, noting that the operation was “a natural response to the 75 years of crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.”

“Before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the enemies aimed to completely eliminate the Palestinian issue, and their ultimate goal is complete domination of Palestine and the implementation of the Greater Israel project,” he underlined.

He also warned about the dangers of the Zionist project in the region, saying it aims to “destroy the dignity, independence, and identity of the nations of the region, and seeks to have the people of the region serve the interests of America and the Israeli regime."

The term "Greater Israel" has been used since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War to describe the territories occupied by Israel, including East al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Syria’s strategic Golan Heights.

Early Zionist thinkers, such as Ze’ev Jabotinsky—widely regarded as the ideological forerunner of Israeli prime ninister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party—expanded this vision to include present-day Jordan.

The idea of "Greater Israel" is a core tenet of Likud’s political legacy, rooted in Revisionist Zionism.

Israel launched the Gaza genocide on October 7, 2023, after a historic operation staged by Gaza’s resistance fighters who stormed Israeli bases and took hundreds of Zionists captive.

More than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since then.