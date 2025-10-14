Ansarallah official: Release of Palestinian prisoners is a victory for Palestinian resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Al-Fareh, a member of the Ansarallah movement’s Political Bureau in Sanaa, affirmed on Monday that the release of a new cohort of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli occupation prisons represents a “glorious victory” for the Palestinian people and a culmination of the resistance movement’s struggle.

In a statement to the official Saba news agency, Al-Farah extended his congratulations to the resistance factions and the Palestinian people, noting that this successful operation confirms that “the path of resistance and negotiation from a position of strength is the sole way to reclaim rights.”

Al-Fareh added that one of the core objectives of the “heroic October 7 operation” was to bring the prisoner file back to the forefront after the occupation had worked to freeze it and leave it without prospects.

He stressed that the resistance factions were able to impose their will that Israeli captives would only be returned through “honorable exchange deals,” which exposed the inability of the US and European-backed occupation to forcibly retrieve its prisoners.

