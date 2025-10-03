Ansarullah leader: Trump's plan is entirely in favor of Israeli regime

Yemen's resistance movement Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has condemned the Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, saying that it is all in favor of the Israeli regime.

"Trump's so-called peace plan was presented to Netanyahu for him to add further changes to make it a plan that fully meets Israel's demands," al-Houthi said in his regular televised Thursday address.

"The American-Israeli plan never included Palestinian sovereignty over the Gaza Strip," he said.

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement stated that "the Israeli enemy continues to use starvation as an instrument in the genocide of the Palestinian people," adding that, "The Israeli enemy continues to demolish the remaining towers and houses and is trying to destroy all residential neighborhoods so that they are unlivable."

Al-Houthi referred to support for the people of Gaza in other parts of the world, praising the Colombian president for his stance.

He said that the Colombian president has to become a role model for Arab leaders who have agreed to the pro-Israeli Trump plan.

"The positions of most Arab and Muslim leaders are not as progressive as stance of the President of Colombia, who called for the formation of an army to liberate Palestine and cut off all relations with the Israeli enemy," the Yemeni leader said.