Colombian president to award highest honor to Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that he will present the Order of Boyaca, the highest honor of Colombia, to Hussam Abu Safiya, a Palestinian doctor and national hero, according to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network.

Abu Safieh, who has been imprisoned without charges since December last year, serves as the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and is currently held in the Israeli regime’s Sde Teiman detention center, where reports indicate he is suffering from mistreatment and torture.

Petro expressed that this honor is the least he can offer to a figure who embodies resilience and sacrifice. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, to welcome released Palestinian prisoners. Some of these individuals are serving life sentences, and the prisoner swap between the regime and Hamas marks a significant moment as the list of released prisoners has been delayed.

Reports indicate that while families have been informed of their loved ones’ release, the names have not been officially confirmed by Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli regime’s media outlets also reported that the Israeli cabinet has approved a list of five prisoners from Gaza, including Abu Safiya, whose release requires confirmation from the regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the minister of military affairs.

These developments coincide with a broader ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, with US oversight, initiated on October 6, 2025.

.......................

End/ 257