Colombian President slams U.S. arms sales to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Colombian President Gustavo Petro has issued a strong condemnation of Donald Trump following the U.S. President’s address in the Israeli Knesset, denouncing American arms sales to Israel as complicity in war crimes and calling for international accountability for the ongoing massacre in Gaza.

In a bold and unprecedented move, Petro became the first Latin American head of state to directly accuse Trump of enabling atrocities in Gaza. He cited the staggering death toll—70,000 killed and 200,000 wounded, including 20,000 children—as evidence of what he described as genocide, and urged the international community to respond decisively.

Petro emphasized that supplying weapons to Israel while its government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, carries out mass killings is not an act to be praised. He warned that failure to hold perpetrators accountable risks plunging humanity into barbarism.

Going beyond condemnation, Petro proposed a United Nations resolution to establish a global reconstruction force for Gaza, describing it as a necessary step toward healing and justice. His call for a “global army to rebuild Gaza” signals a shift from rhetoric to action, challenging the silence of world powers and positioning Colombia as a moral voice in defense of human rights.

By confronting global hypocrisy and standing with the victims of Gaza, Petro reaffirmed his commitment to justice and international law, asserting that true peace can only be achieved through accountability and collective responsibility.

