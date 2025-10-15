UNDP estimates $70 billion needed to rebuild Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official from the UN Development Program (UNDP) stated on Tuesday that several countries—including the United States, Canada, and various Arab and European nations—have expressed initial willingness to contribute to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which is estimated to cost around $70 billion.

Jaco Cilliers, a senior UNDP representative, said during a press briefing in Geneva that the Israeli offensive on Gaza has left behind at least 55 million tons of debris, and that full recovery could span decades.

“We’ve received very positive signals from a number of partners, including Europeans and Canada, and there are also ongoing discussions with the United States about participating in reconstruction efforts,” Cilliers noted.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect, thousands of Palestinians have returned to the remnants of their homes, facing widespread devastation that has transformed entire areas of Gaza into desolate wastelands.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the war has resulted in 67,869 deaths and 170,105 injuries, with Gaza City suffering the most due to the intensity of the conflict.

The UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) reported that approximately 83% of buildings in Gaza City have been either destroyed or partially damaged.

To date, the UNDP has cleared around 81,000 tons of rubble as part of a long-term recovery initiative for the war-torn region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to rally support from Persian Gulf nations, the United States, and Europe to aid Gaza’s reconstruction under the new ceasefire agreement. He expressed optimism that funding would be secured swiftly.

Speaking to journalists upon his return from Sharm El-Sheikh, where the agreement was signed, Erdogan emphasized that Israel’s poor track record on ceasefire compliance necessitates strict monitoring by the US and other international actors.

/129