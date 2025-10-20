  1. Home
Mass protests sweep Canada in solidarity with Gaza

20 October 2025
Yemen Press
Mass protests sweep Canada in solidarity with Gaza

Canada witnessed on Sunday massive demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip and protesting the assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, with wide public participation.

For weeks, the Canadian capital has seen continuous demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people, where hundreds gathered in front of the Parliament building, in several universities, and in the city center, demanding a halt to the attacks on Gaza and calling for the freedom of Palestine.

Participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans, including: “Freedom for Gaza!” and “Lift the Siege!”, calling on the international community to take urgent action to end the aggression and the humanitarian suffering in the Strip.

