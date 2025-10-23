Nigerian Muslim Community Opens First Mosque in Manitoba

AhlulBayt News Agency: For Titi Tijani, the opening of the first mosque built by Nigerian Muslim community in Winnipeg city of Canada marks the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

She was among dozens who attended the official inauguration of the mosque and resource centre located at 500 Dovercourt Drive in the Whyte Ridge neighborhood of Winnipeg on Saturday morning.

Named Al-Haqq Masjid, it is the first mosque in Manitoba province of Canada established by and for the Nigerian Muslim community. “Al-Haqq” means “truth” in Arabic.

The mosque was fully financed by the community through the Winnipeg-based Al-Haqq Prayer Group of Canada Inc.

Tijani recalled that when she arrived in Manitoba 37 years ago, the Nigerian Muslim community was very small. She and others began a prayer group in her home due to the lack of a dedicated mosque.

On Saturday, the new mosque was filled with worshippers.

“The community has grown significantly over the past 15 years,” she said. “With more people here, we asked ourselves, ‘Where can we gather and pray together?’”

She explained that the community previously met at the Manitoba Islamic Association building on Waverley Street.

“Now we have our own space,” she said. “It’s a community mosque, funded by the Nigerian Muslim community, and we’re thrilled to open it today.”

She added that the mosque will welcome people of all faiths and backgrounds, and will offer educational programs and resources to help others learn about Islam.

Tijani believes that more mosques will be established in Winnipeg as the Muslim population continues to grow.

“There are many mosques emerging as the Muslim population increases in Manitoba. We needed this for our community and for all of Winnipeg,” she said.

According to Al-Haqq Prayer Group officials, the fundraising goal for the mosque was $1.5 million, all of which came from community contributions.

“We realized years ago that the Muslim population in Manitoba was growing rapidly,” said Yunusa Salami, the mosque’s Imam.

“It’s vital for us to have a new space to serve the expanding Muslim community in Manitoba.”

He noted that many community members were celebrating the mosque’s official opening on Saturday.

“Today, everyone is joyful that our dream has come true,” he said. “This is one of the happiest moments of my life, seeing our vision become reality. It’s a wonderful achievement for our community.”

/129