Canada: Manitoba Celebrates Islamic Heritage Month

AhlulBayt News Agency: October is recognized as Islamic Heritage Month (IHM) in Manitoba, a time dedicated to honoring the history, culture, and contributions of Muslims throughout the province. Enshrined in Schedule 32.1 of the Statutes of Manitoba, the legislation acknowledges the growing Muslim population and its influence on the province’s social, economic, and political life. The month also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against Islamophobia.

On October 30, the Esplanade Riel bridge and the Winnipeg sign at The Forks will be illuminated in green, symbolizing the unity and growth of the Muslim community in Manitoba and its integration with the broader society.

Throughout the month, various events are taking place across Winnipeg to celebrate and educate. Highlights include: “Celebrating Muslim Women’s Contributions: Past and Present” on October 25, hosted by the Islamic Social Services Association (ISSA) and the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute; “Celebrating Muslim Youth Volunteers” on October 26, organized by ISSA and Winnipeg Central Mosque; and “Healing Across Centuries — Muslim Physicians at the Forefront” on October 29, hosted by the Muslim Medical Association of Canada. The University of Manitoba Muslim Students’ Association (UMMSA) is also planning an event in early November.

Hussein Chokr, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Manitoba, emphasized that Islamic heritage encompasses not only faith, art, and knowledge, but also justice, compassion, and resistance to oppression.

He noted that Muslims have a long-standing tradition of supporting the oppressed.

“Islam teaches us that faith without justice is incomplete,” Chokr said, linking IHM to broader justice movements, including the Palestinian cause. “In their steadfastness, we see the essence of Islam — the refusal to surrender dignity despite hardship.”

Chokr also drew inspiration from the legacy of Imam Hussein, emphasizing that the pursuit of justice transcends time. “Our struggle for justice extends beyond Palestine — from Indigenous land defenders in Canada, to the Black Lives Matter movement, to women seeking safety and dignity, to students advocating for divestment from occupation and apartheid. As Muslims, our heritage aligns with all these causes.”

Ayesha Sultan, current executive member and former president of UMMSA, and now the universities and schools coordinator for Islamic Heritage Month Manitoba (IHMM), said she joined the committee to uplift Muslim voices and celebrate their contributions to society.

For Sultan, IHMM is a chance to apply the lessons she’s learned through her leadership at the University of Manitoba. “Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about the impact of Muslims in Manitoba and globally,” she said. “At the same time, I’ve witnessed the challenges Muslims face, such as underrepresentation and being overlooked. That motivated me to get involved with IHMM.”

“This is our committee’s first year,” Sultan added. “It’s exciting to help build the foundation. I hope it grows and has an even greater impact in the years ahead — for youth, elders, and everyone to benefit from.”

Islamic Heritage Month is a powerful reminder of the value of mutual learning. By celebrating faith, contributions, and justice, Manitobans are encouraged to grow together, share experiences, and strengthen the bonds that unite their diverse communities.

