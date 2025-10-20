Webinar on "Faith, Family, Finances and Fitness" to be Held in Canada

AhlulBayt News Agency: An online educational event titled “Faith, Family, Finances and Fitness” will be held in Canada on Thursday, October 23.

The event will explore the challenges and opportunities of balancing faith, family, finances and physical health in the lives of modern Muslims.

The event will feature Sheikh Abdullah Oduro, an international lecturer and recent convert to Islam. He will share his personal and scholarly experiences on strengthening families, financial management, personal growth and connecting with religion, and encourage participants to rethink their daily lifestyles and align them with Islamic values.

Topics include the role of faith in family and wealth management, the importance of fitness and discipline in spiritual life, and the balance between worship, work and personal well-being. Participants will receive practical strategies to strengthen family life, financial stability and improve their physical and spiritual health. The event will be available online and free of charge to all cities in Canada.

It is worth noting that October is celebrated in Canada as "Islamic Heritage and History Month," and on this occasion, numerous programs and events are held across the country to showcase the culture, history, and achievements of the Muslim community and to provide a platform for dialogue, education, and familiarization of the public with Islamic teachings and values.

