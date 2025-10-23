  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. America

Pro-Palestinian activists in Canada protest arms sales to Israel

23 October 2025 - 11:48
News ID: 1741882
Source: Yemen Press
Pro-Palestinian activists in Canada protest arms sales to Israel

Pro-Palestinian activists held on Tuesday a demonstration in Ontario, Canada, calling on the Canadian government to halt arms sales to “Israel” and other countries.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian activists held on Tuesday a demonstration in Ontario, Canada, calling on the Canadian government to halt arms sales to “Israel” and other countries.

The demonstration was coincided with a military defense conference in London, which was co-sponsored by companies such as General Dynamics, Deltec, Elbit Systems, and Nortac Defense, all of which supply arms to Tel Aviv or are based in “Israel”.

Almost 100 pro-Palestinian activists surrounded the building where the conference was held, blocking its entrances, and demanding an end to arms sales to Israel and other countries.

The demonstrators also protested the Canadian government’s plans to increase military spending.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha