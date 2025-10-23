Pro-Palestinian activists in Canada protest arms sales to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian activists held on Tuesday a demonstration in Ontario, Canada, calling on the Canadian government to halt arms sales to “Israel” and other countries.

The demonstration was coincided with a military defense conference in London, which was co-sponsored by companies such as General Dynamics, Deltec, Elbit Systems, and Nortac Defense, all of which supply arms to Tel Aviv or are based in “Israel”.

Almost 100 pro-Palestinian activists surrounded the building where the conference was held, blocking its entrances, and demanding an end to arms sales to Israel and other countries.

The demonstrators also protested the Canadian government’s plans to increase military spending.

