Poll: Majority of Americans support US recognition of Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new poll shows that a majority of Americans believe the United States should recognize a Palestinian state — a position that runs counter to former President Donald Trump’s stance on the issue.

According to a six-day nationwide survey that concluded on Monday, 59% of respondents said they support US recognition of Palestinian statehood, while 33% opposed the idea, and the remainder were either unsure or did not answer, Reuters reported.

According to Mehr, support for recognition was especially strong among Democrats, with 80% in favor, compared to 41% of Republicans. Meanwhile, a majority of Republicans (53%) opposed such recognition.

The findings highlight a widening gap between public opinion in the United States and the Trump camp’s position, as momentum for recognizing Palestinian statehood continues to build internationally.

In recent weeks, several US allies — including Britain, Canada, France, and Australia — have formally recognized the State of Palestine, a move that drew sharp condemnation from Israel, whose creation in 1948 displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and triggered decades of conflict.

The survey comes as Israeli bombardments have devastated large parts of Gaza following the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, fueling renewed global calls for Palestinian sovereignty and an end to the occupation.

