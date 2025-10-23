Indian filmmaker blasted for likening Gaza genocide to Diwali

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sparked widespread outrage after comparing Israel’s genocide in Gaza to the Hindu festival of Diwali, drawing sharp condemnation from journalists, academics, and human rights advocates online.

Varma, known for acclaimed films such as Satya and Company, wrote in a post on X on Monday, “In INDIA only one day is DIWALI and in GAZA, every day is DIWALI.”

The remark came as millions across India celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

Varma’s analogy, equating a joyous religious festival with Israel’s two-year campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, which has killed more than 68,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, was denounced across social media platforms as “vile,” “depraved,” and “inhuman.”

An Indian columnist, Siddharth, called Varma “inhuman scum,” asking, “What kind of a vile mind says this about genocide where tens of thousands of little children are being mass murdered?” He later added, “What is left for a virus to kill in a morally corrupt nation?”

Faizan Lakhani, a journalist based in Karachi, wrote, “Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet tells us everything about the moral decay of some in India.”

“This is the most shameless thing you’ll read on X today. From flopping movies to failed humanity, this man’s fall is complete,” Lakhani added.

Mohit Bhan, a political activist, wrote, “Not surprised. For someone from the business of selling human emotions for fame and money, empathy was never expected.”

Prominent Delhi lawyer Nikhil Mehra described Varma as a “despicable, loathsome man.”

According to a report by Press TV, Rakhi Tripathi, an IT professor and peace activist, said, “Diwali is about hope, light, and renewal. Gaza is about survival. This man doesn’t know the difference between celebration and devastation.”

Other users pointed to the broader atmosphere in India. Saif, an X user, wrote, “No Indian celebrity can express solidarity with the people of Gaza due to fear of boycotts. But some can freely make sick jokes about genocide. This is what defines India today.”

Another user, Raghava, added, “Anyone who still glorifies this guy or his past ‘creative genius’ has no moral ground left.”

While pro-Israel sentiment dominates large segments of Indian social media, public figures supporting Palestinians often face boycotts, trolling, or harassment, a sign of how deeply polarized the discourse around Israel and Palestine has become.

Varma has not apologized or deleted his post despite mounting criticism, according to the Press TV report.

India has forged closer military, strategic, and diplomatic ties with Israel under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a dramatic departure from New Delhi’s historical support for Palestine and its decades-long alignment with the Non-Aligned Movement.

This shift, analysts argue, has been accompanied by a growing normalization of anti-Palestinian rhetoric and dehumanizing narratives in parts of India’s public and online spaces.

Historically, the South Asian country maintained a consistently pro-Palestinian stance at the United Nations.

India was the first non-Arab country to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people in the 1970s, later granting it full diplomatic status in the 1980s.

PLO leader Yasser Arafat made several official visits to India during that period, reflecting the close ties between New Delhi and Palestine.

