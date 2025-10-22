Structured U.S. Cost-Imposition Strategy and International Trusteeship Plan for Gaza’s Future

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reports indicate that since October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime, with direct support from the United States, has escalated its genocide in Gaza to an unprecedented level. During this period, hospitals and critical infrastructure such as water and sewage networks were targeted, the entry of food and medicine was severely restricted, and thousands of civilians, particularly children, were killed. Analysts stress that, similar to Iraq in the 1990s, when sanctions led to the deaths of nearly 600,000 children, this catastrophe has likewise been entirely deliberate and systematically engineered.

According to the Brown University Costs of War Project, the United States has spent over 30 billion dollars over the past two years to sustain the war and support Tel Aviv. Of this amount, more than 21 billion dollars has been provided directly in the form of military aid, while parallel attacks on Iran and Yemen have been conducted with the aim of reinforcing Israel’s position.

On the political level, a plan is reportedly emerging under which Gaza will be administered by a “Palestinian technocratic committee” operating under the supervision of a transitional international body called the “Peace Council.” It is said that this council will be chaired by Donald Trump, with figures such as Tony Blair also expected to participate, a plan critics describe as the resurrection of a new form of colonial trusteeship.

The report adds that the weakening of the resistance structure in the region, particularly after the shift in dynamics in Syria and the creation of a dependent governing framework there, has paved the way for this scenario. It concludes with a critical tone that despite the possibility of a ceasefire, there is no clear short-term prospect for accountability or justice regarding the perpetrators of this crime.

