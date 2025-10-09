Alabama Muslim Community Renews Invitation to Anti-Muslim Senator for Mosque Visit

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Alabama) has once again invited Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville to visit a mosque in the state and meet with local Muslim residents. The renewed invitation follows Tuberville’s recent speech on the Senate floor, during which he displayed a “Ban Sharia Law” poster and made remarks described as offensive toward Islam and American Muslims.

In a statement, CAIR said Senator Tuberville’s comments were “provocative, inaccurate, and indicative of his ignorance about Islam and the American Muslim community.” The organization added that such statements serve as an attempt to “distract public attention from the genocidal actions of the Israeli regime in Gaza.”

CAIR-Alabama noted that one reason Tuberville continues to make such “dangerous hate-filled statements” is his ongoing refusal to accept months-old invitations from the state’s Muslim community to visit a mosque in Birmingham. “If he were to accept this invitation,” the statement said, “he would see that Alabama’s Muslims live peacefully by practicing Sharia, the right way of life, through prayer, fasting, charity, and respect for the laws of their country.”

The statement further emphasized that “Senator Tuberville should understand that American Muslims have always opposed all forms of unjust violence, whether committed by groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIS, or by the Israeli regime in Gaza.”

CAIR has previously urged judicial and law enforcement authorities in Alabama to investigate anti-Muslim threats and attacks against individuals and religious institutions as hate crimes.

According to CAIR’s 2025 report titled “Unconstitutional Repressions,” Islamophobia in the United States remains at record-high levels. The report identifies discrimination against individuals who speak out against genocide and apartheid as one of the main drivers of this continued hostility.

**************

