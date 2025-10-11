200 US troops to join multinational force monitoring Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: About 200 American troops will join a multinational task force assigned to monitor and help implement the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, US officials said on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

A senior official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, emphasized that “no US troops are intended to go into Gaza.” Discussions on the exact staging location of the forces are expected to continue Friday.

According to Mehr, the troops will first help establish a joint control center, before coordinating with forces from other nations to “deconflict with the IDF and build the appropriate force structure” for defined missions, the official said.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Bradley Cooper will oversee the mission to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent violations or incursions.

“Much of this will involve oversight and coordination,” another official added.

