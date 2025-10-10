Iran will support any move to end Gaza genocide: Spokesperson

Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani has stressed that Iran will support any initiative aimed at immediately halting the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network, Mohajerani emphasized that Iran will support any step or initiative that could lead to the immediate halt of the genocide in Gaza, the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the realization of their basic rights.

She underscored that Iran’s support for the Palestinian people is “not merely a political stance,” but rather stems from a deep belief in the right of nations to determine their own destinies and “to resist oppression and occupation”.

Mohajerani stressed that the Palestinian resistance is “legitimate and represents an inseparable part of the path to restoring Palestinian rights.”

The Iranian official asserted that justice must be pursued beyond the cessation of hostilities. “There must be real accountability for those who ordered and carried out war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity,” she said, urging the international community to uphold its legal and humanitarian responsibilities.

Mohajerani called for legal action in international courts against those responsible for the atrocities committed in Gaza, emphasizing that the pursuit of justice is essential to prevent future crimes.

Earlier on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) officially announced a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange deal, which has since gone into effect.