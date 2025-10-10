Iran supports any initiative ending war and genocide in Gaza, Foreign Ministry says

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its support for any initiative aimed at ending the war and genocide in Gaza and emphasized the need for vigilance against the Israeli regime’s breaches of commitments.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Iran’s backing for actions that ensure the withdrawal of occupying forces, delivery of humanitarian aid, release of Palestinian prisoners, and restoration of Palestinians’ fundamental rights.

The statement recalled Iran’s previous declaration about ending the Gaza war and highlighted its diplomatic efforts over the past two years, particularly within the region, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the United Nations, to pressure the Israel regime and its allies to stop the violence and withdraw from Gaza.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Resistance, the statement called on the international community to prevent further violations and urged all parties to remain alert to Israel’s deception and breach of promises.

It further stressed that ending the crimes and genocide in Gaza does not absolve governments and international institutions of their legal, humanitarian, and moral responsibility to pursue justice through identifying and prosecuting those responsible for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in Gaza, with the goal of ending decades of impunity for the Israeli regime.

Earlier on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) officially announced a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange deal, which has since gone into effect.